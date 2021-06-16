June 17 Marshall University Board of Governors Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Thursday's regularly scheduled Marshall University Board of Governor's meeting. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in Room 402 in the Drinko Library, and live-streamed via Microsoft Teams.

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of prior minutes: Minutes for the meeting April 29, 2021 and the Emergency Meeting on May 21, 2021.

III. Committee Meeting Reports

Academic and Student Affairs Committee

Action Items:

A) Review and Approval of the following Academic Affairs Policies:

MUBOG AA-7 Salary Increases for Tenured and Tenure-Track Faculty

MUBOG AA-45 Salary Increases for Library and Clinical Faculty

MUBOG AA-48 Ownership of Scholarly and Creative Works

Consideration with new policy AA-48: MUBOG GA4-Intellectual Property Policy

B) Change of Degree Program MS in Technology Management

C) Intent to Plan: Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Information Items:

Provost’s Update

Medical School Update

Student Affairs Update

Athletic Committee

Action Items:

Proposed Marshall University Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022

Information Items:

A) Approved vs. Actual Budget

B) Compliance Reports

C) Athletics Team Updates

D) Baseball Stadium Update

E) CarrSports Report

Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee

Action Items:

A) Investment Earnings Update

B) Nine months ending March 31, 2021, Financial/Budget Report

C) Proposed Marshall University Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022

D) FY 2022-27 Capital Budget Request

Information Items:

Finance Update

Operations Update

School of Medicine Update

Internal Audit Update

Investment Allocation Update

IV. Nominating Committee Report and Recommendation

V. Constituent Reports from Faculty Senate and Classified Staff

VI. Executive Session under the authority of WV Code §6-9A-4

Naming Opportunities

Personnel Matters – Presidential Search Process

VII. President’s Report

VIII. Chairman’s Report

IX. Announcements

X. Adjournment





FUTURE MEETING DATES:

RETREAT and Board Meeting: August 5-6

October 28

December 9

February 22, 2022

April 21, 2022

June 16, 2022