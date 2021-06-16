Most read
- June 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- June 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- American Duchess to Visit Huntington Thursday
- June 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Three Arrested in Thursday Warrant Sweep
- Cabell Schools' Grab & Go Meals Program Begins Tuesday
- Brunty Named Finalist as Forensic 4:Cast Mentor of the Year
- IMAGE GALLERY: MU Hangs On Tops UCF
June 17 Marshall University Board of Governors Meeting Agenda
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of prior minutes: Minutes for the meeting April 29, 2021 and the Emergency Meeting on May 21, 2021.
III. Committee Meeting Reports
Academic and Student Affairs Committee
Action Items:
A) Review and Approval of the following Academic Affairs Policies:
MUBOG AA-7 Salary Increases for Tenured and Tenure-Track Faculty
MUBOG AA-45 Salary Increases for Library and Clinical Faculty
MUBOG AA-48 Ownership of Scholarly and Creative Works
Consideration with new policy AA-48: MUBOG GA4-Intellectual Property Policy
B) Change of Degree Program MS in Technology Management
C) Intent to Plan: Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Information Items:
Provost’s Update
Medical School Update
Student Affairs Update
Athletic Committee
Action Items:
Proposed Marshall University Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022
Information Items:
A) Approved vs. Actual Budget
B) Compliance Reports
C) Athletics Team Updates
D) Baseball Stadium Update
E) CarrSports Report
Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee
Action Items:
A) Investment Earnings Update
B) Nine months ending March 31, 2021, Financial/Budget Report
C) Proposed Marshall University Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022
D) FY 2022-27 Capital Budget Request
Information Items:
Finance Update
Operations Update
School of Medicine Update
Internal Audit Update
Investment Allocation Update
IV. Nominating Committee Report and Recommendation
V. Constituent Reports from Faculty Senate and Classified Staff
VI. Executive Session under the authority of WV Code §6-9A-4
Naming Opportunities
Personnel Matters – Presidential Search Process
VII. President’s Report
VIII. Chairman’s Report
IX. Announcements
X. Adjournment
FUTURE MEETING DATES:
RETREAT and Board Meeting: August 5-6
October 28
December 9
February 22, 2022
April 21, 2022
June 16, 2022