June 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, June 17, 2021 - 07:55

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-02715 06/16/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-02714 06/16/2021 information report Closed
VHPD21-02713 06/16/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
VHPD21-02712 06/16/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-02711 06/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02716 06/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0932 06/16/2021 Left of Center; Possession of Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-02709 06/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02710 06/16/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed
HPD21-02707 06/16/2021 runaway juvenile Open
MPD21-0217 06/16/2021 Driving SRL; Expired MVI Closed
HPD21-02708 06/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-02706 06/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02703 06/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02704 06/16/2021 48 hour Parking Violation; Operation of Vehicle without evidence of registration Closed
HPD21-02705 06/16/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02702 06/16/2021 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02700 06/16/2021 Deceased Person Open