June 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02715
|06/16/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-02714
|06/16/2021
|information report
|Closed
|VHPD21-02713
|06/16/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-02712
|06/16/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-02711
|06/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02716
|06/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0932
|06/16/2021
|Left of Center; Possession of Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02709
|06/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02710
|06/16/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|HPD21-02707
|06/16/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|MPD21-0217
|06/16/2021
|Driving SRL; Expired MVI
|Closed
|HPD21-02708
|06/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02706
|06/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02703
|06/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02704
|06/16/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation; Operation of Vehicle without evidence of registration
|Closed
|HPD21-02705
|06/16/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02702
|06/16/2021
|Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02700
|06/16/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open