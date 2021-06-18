Most read
June 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|AHPD21-02732
|06/17/2021
|information report; Operational Damage to Police Vehicle
|Open
|CCSO21-0942
|06/17/2021
|Obstructing officer; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02731
|06/17/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-0943
|06/17/2021
|Battery; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle
|Closed
|CCSO21-0941
|06/17/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|HPD21-02729
|06/17/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-02730
|06/17/2021
|Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
|Open
|HPD21-02728
|06/17/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0939
|06/17/2021
|Reckless Driving
|Closed
|MPD21-0219
|06/17/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0218
|06/17/2021
|Domestic Despute
|Closed
|VHPD21-02727
|06/17/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0937
|06/17/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-0938
|06/17/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-0936
|06/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-02726
|06/17/2021
|Forged Prescription
|Open
|CCSO21-0935
|06/17/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02725
|06/17/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02724
|06/17/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-02723
|06/17/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02722
|06/17/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-0934
|06/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02720
|06/17/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-02719
|06/17/2021
|PARKING IN ALLEYS AND NARROW STREETS
|Closed
|HPD21-02721
|06/17/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-02718
|06/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02717
|06/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed