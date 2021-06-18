June 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, June 18, 2021 - 08:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

AHPD21-02732 06/17/2021 information report; Operational Damage to Police Vehicle Open
CCSO21-0942 06/17/2021 Obstructing officer; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02731 06/17/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-0943 06/17/2021 Battery; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Closed
CCSO21-0941 06/17/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
HPD21-02729 06/17/2021 Sexual assault in the second degree Open
HPD21-02730 06/17/2021 Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child Open
HPD21-02728 06/17/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0939 06/17/2021 Reckless Driving Closed
MPD21-0219 06/17/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
MPD21-0218 06/17/2021 Domestic Despute Closed
VHPD21-02727 06/17/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-0937 06/17/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
CCSO21-0938 06/17/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSO21-0936 06/17/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-02726 06/17/2021 Forged Prescription Open
CCSO21-0935 06/17/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02725 06/17/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02724 06/17/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
HPD21-02723 06/17/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02722 06/17/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
CCSO21-0934 06/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02720 06/17/2021 Found Property Closed
HPD21-02719 06/17/2021 PARKING IN ALLEYS AND NARROW STREETS Closed
HPD21-02721 06/17/2021 Open Container Closed
HPD21-02718 06/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02717 06/17/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
