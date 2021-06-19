June 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, June 19, 2021 - 07:10

 The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-0949 06/18/2021   Open
HPD21-02751 06/18/2021 Auto Tampering Open
HPD21-02749 06/18/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-02747 06/18/2021 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Closed
HPD21-02746 06/18/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-02748 06/18/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0950 06/18/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0948 06/18/2021 Insurance Required Closed
HPD21-02750 06/18/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02744 06/18/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-02743 06/18/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0947 06/18/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02745 06/18/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0946 06/18/2021   Closed
HPD21-02742 06/18/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02741 06/18/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0945 06/18/2021   Closed
HPD21-02739 06/18/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-02736 06/18/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02734 06/18/2021 Stalking 1st Offense Open
HPD21-02735 06/18/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Paraphernalia; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-02733 06/18/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
PrevNext  