Most read
- June 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall Board of Governors Sets Presidential Search Process and Timeline
- June 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- June 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- June 17 Marshall University Board of Governors Meeting Agenda
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- June 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- June 18 Marquee WV Schedules
June 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0949
|06/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02751
|06/18/2021
|Auto Tampering
|Open
|HPD21-02749
|06/18/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02747
|06/18/2021
|Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree
|Closed
|HPD21-02746
|06/18/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02748
|06/18/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0950
|06/18/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0948
|06/18/2021
|Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-02750
|06/18/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02744
|06/18/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-02743
|06/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0947
|06/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02745
|06/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0946
|06/18/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02742
|06/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02741
|06/18/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0945
|06/18/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02739
|06/18/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02736
|06/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02734
|06/18/2021
|Stalking 1st Offense
|Open
|HPD21-02735
|06/18/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Paraphernalia; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-02733
|06/18/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed