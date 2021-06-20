OPINION: Walter Block - Let Trans Athletes Have Their Own Sport Competitions

Nowadays, feminists are all up in arms about the insertion of males who declare themselves to be females into women’s sports. This is not an unreasonable concern for, if encouraged, or even allowed, transsexuals will sound the death knell of female athletic competitions.

The latest episode of transgender incursions in women’s sports concerns New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who previously lifted weights as a male. The Olympic authorities of that nation have not yet decided whether Hubbard will represent them in this year’s event in Japan, but they may very well do so. If they do, there goes an Olympic spot that would otherwise have gone to a biological woman. Feminists are once again outraged.

The biological fact is that boys, whether they declare themselves females or not, are stronger, faster, quicker, and more agile, than girls. This gives them a gigantic competitive advantage in pretty much every sport.

Read more at LewRockwell.com.

Block is the Harold E. Wirth Eminent Scholar Chair in Economics in the College of Business at Loyola University New Orleans, and a senior fellow of the Ludwig von Mises Institute. He is the author of over 600 peer-reviewed academic journal articles, and two dozen books on economics including Defending the Undefendable (1976).