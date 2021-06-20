Most read
June 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02757
|06/19/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-0955
|06/19/2021
|Shoplifting - 3rd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-0954
|06/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02756
|06/19/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-0952
|06/19/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Closed
|CCSO21-0953
|06/19/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-0956
|06/19/2021
|Tresspassing
|Closed
|CCSO21-0951
|06/19/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-02755
|06/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02754
|06/19/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Discharge Firearms Within City Limits; Threatening communications by electronic device
|Open
|HPD21-02753
|06/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02752
|06/19/2021
|information report
|Open