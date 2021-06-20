June 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, June 20, 2021 - 07:50

The Huntington Police Department provided the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-02757 06/19/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-0955 06/19/2021 Shoplifting - 3rd Offense Closed
CCSO21-0954 06/19/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02756 06/19/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-0952 06/19/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Closed
CCSO21-0953 06/19/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSO21-0956 06/19/2021 Tresspassing Closed
CCSO21-0951 06/19/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-02755 06/19/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02754 06/19/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Discharge Firearms Within City Limits; Threatening communications by electronic device Open
HPD21-02753 06/19/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02752 06/19/2021 information report Open