June 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, June 21, 2021 - 07:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-0961 06/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0960 06/20/2021 DUI greater than .150; Improper Registration; Open Container in Vehicle Closed
HPD21-02769 06/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0220 06/20/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0959 06/20/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02768 06/20/2021 Driveway, Blocking Open
HPD21-02766 06/20/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-02767 06/20/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0958 06/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0957 06/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02764 06/20/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
HPD21-02763 06/20/2021 LOITERING ON CITY PROPERTY Closed
HPD21-02761 06/20/2021 LOITERING ON CITY PROPERTY Closed
AHPD21-02762 06/20/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02762 06/20/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-02765 06/20/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02760 06/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02759 06/20/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-02758 06/20/2021 Driveway, Blocking Closed