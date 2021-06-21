June 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

Most read
|CCSO21-0961
|06/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0960
|06/20/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Improper Registration; Open Container in Vehicle
|Closed
|HPD21-02769
|06/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0220
|06/20/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0959
|06/20/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02768
|06/20/2021
|Driveway, Blocking
|Open
|HPD21-02766
|06/20/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-02767
|06/20/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0958
|06/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0957
|06/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02764
|06/20/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-02763
|06/20/2021
|LOITERING ON CITY PROPERTY
|Closed
|HPD21-02761
|06/20/2021
|LOITERING ON CITY PROPERTY
|Closed
|AHPD21-02762
|06/20/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02762
|06/20/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-02765
|06/20/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02760
|06/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02759
|06/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02758
|06/20/2021
|Driveway, Blocking
|Closed