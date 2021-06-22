Athletic Training Students Present Research at Regional Convention

Huntington – Students from Marshall University presented their research at the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Trainers’ Association (MAATA) Annual Meeting and Symposium held virtually May 17-June 17.

MAATA, the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers in the Mid-Atlantic region, accepts student and professional presentations from athletic trainers and students from West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and the District of Columbia. Six Marshall University students were selected to present research and case studies on topics ranging from head injury to rare orthopedic conditions.

The following students from the Marshall University Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program presented research to the convention:

Kim Hill presented an original research project titled “Frequency and Magnitude of Rotational Impacts in Collegiate Football Players.”

Lauren Montgomery presented an original research project titled “Linear Head Impact Magnitudes Across American Football Positions.”

Gary Gilbert presented a case study titled “Reverse Total Shoulder with Ulnar and Median Nerve Neuropathy.”

Brittany Hensley presented a case study titled “Acute Kidney Failure in a Collegiate Football Athlete.”

Emily Fankhanel presented a case study titled “Double Ligament Repair of MCL and PCL.”

Andrew Quinlan presented a case study titled “Bipartite Talus: A Case Study.”

For additional information about the Marshall University athletic training program, please contact Zach Garrett, D.H.Sc., ATC by e-mail at garrett46@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/athletic-training.