June 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - 06:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02795 06/21/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-02796 06/21/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-02794 06/21/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-0968 06/21/2021 Insurance Required; No Operator's License Closed
HPD21-02792 06/21/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02791 06/21/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Shoplifting Closed
CCSO21-0966 06/21/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required Closed
CCSO21-0965 06/21/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0967 06/21/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-02793 06/21/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CCSO21-0964 06/21/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-0963 06/21/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-02797 06/21/2021 Theft of Utilities Open
HPD21-02790 06/21/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-02789 06/21/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0962 06/21/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02788 06/21/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-02787 06/21/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open
MPD21-0221 06/21/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CHPD21-02786 06/21/2021   Open
HPD21-02786 06/21/2021 First and Second Degree Murder Open
HPD21-02783 06/21/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02785 06/21/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-02782 06/21/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02781 06/21/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-02780 06/21/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02778 06/21/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02777 06/21/2021 Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses Open
HPD21-02779 06/21/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02776 06/21/2021 Battery; Unlawful restraint Open
HPD21-02774 06/21/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Assault; Petit Larceny Open
AHPD21-02775 06/21/2021   Closed
HPD21-02775 06/21/2021 Domestic Battery; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-02773 06/21/2021 TOWING REQUIREMENTS Closed
HPD21-02772 06/21/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-02770 06/21/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed