June 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02795
|06/21/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-02796
|06/21/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02794
|06/21/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0968
|06/21/2021
|Insurance Required; No Operator's License
|Closed
|HPD21-02792
|06/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02791
|06/21/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Shoplifting
|Closed
|CCSO21-0966
|06/21/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required
|Closed
|CCSO21-0965
|06/21/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0967
|06/21/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02793
|06/21/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-0964
|06/21/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-0963
|06/21/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-02797
|06/21/2021
|Theft of Utilities
|Open
|HPD21-02790
|06/21/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-02789
|06/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0962
|06/21/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02788
|06/21/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02787
|06/21/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|MPD21-0221
|06/21/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CHPD21-02786
|06/21/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02786
|06/21/2021
|First and Second Degree Murder
|Open
|HPD21-02783
|06/21/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02785
|06/21/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02782
|06/21/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02781
|06/21/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-02780
|06/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02778
|06/21/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02777
|06/21/2021
|Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses
|Open
|HPD21-02779
|06/21/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02776
|06/21/2021
|Battery; Unlawful restraint
|Open
|HPD21-02774
|06/21/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Assault; Petit Larceny
|Open
|AHPD21-02775
|06/21/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02775
|06/21/2021
|Domestic Battery; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-02773
|06/21/2021
|TOWING REQUIREMENTS
|Closed
|HPD21-02772
|06/21/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-02770
|06/21/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed