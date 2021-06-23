Singh Family Establishes Series of Scholarships for Marshall Med Students

Huntington – Marshall alumnus Satbir Singh, M.D., and his wife, Shalu K. Singh, M.D., have established three endowed scholarships for medical students at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Satbir Singh is a urologist in Wheeling, and a 1994 JCESOM graduate. Shalu Singh is a neurologist in Weirton, and Steubenville, Ohio. The couple’s obvious passion for West Virginia’s panhandle is rooted in the communities where they’ve spent the past 30 years practicing medicine.

The Singhs are also passionate about helping underrepresented minorities, and women pursue careers in medicine.

The three scholarship funds support first-year medical students who are from Brooke County, where Satbir Singh grew up, or Jefferson County, Ohio, where Shalu Singh practices; students who are members of racial and ethnic populations underrepresented in medicine; and female students. The awards are renewable for up to three years, pending normal academic progress.

“I am grateful to the Marshall School of Medicine for the education it provided me,” Satbir Singh said in a University-issued press release. “I am now honored to be able to give back to the medical school.”