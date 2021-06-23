June 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Wednesday, June 23, 2021 - 06:50

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-0979 06/22/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-0978 06/22/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Trespassing Closed
CCSO21-0977 06/22/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Trespassing Closed
HPD21-02810 06/22/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02811 06/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02809 06/22/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
MPD21-0222 06/22/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-02808 06/22/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-0975 06/22/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-02807 06/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0974 06/22/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0976 06/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02805 06/22/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02806 06/22/2021   Open
CCSO21-0973 06/22/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02804 06/22/2021 Sexual assault in the second degree Open
CCSO21-0971 06/22/2021 Assault Open
HPD21-02803 06/22/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-02802 06/22/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-0970 06/22/2021 Failure to Maintain Control; Improper Registration; No Proof Insurance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-02801 06/22/2021 B & E Auto Closed
HPD21-02800 06/22/2021 Sexual assault in the second degree Open
CCSO21-0969 06/22/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02799 06/22/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-02798 06/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Closed
