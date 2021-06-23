Most read
June 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0979
|06/22/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-0978
|06/22/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Trespassing
|Closed
|CCSO21-0977
|06/22/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Trespassing
|Closed
|HPD21-02810
|06/22/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02811
|06/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02809
|06/22/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|MPD21-0222
|06/22/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-02808
|06/22/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0975
|06/22/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-02807
|06/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0974
|06/22/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0976
|06/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02805
|06/22/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02806
|06/22/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0973
|06/22/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02804
|06/22/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|CCSO21-0971
|06/22/2021
|Assault
|Open
|HPD21-02803
|06/22/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02802
|06/22/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-0970
|06/22/2021
|Failure to Maintain Control; Improper Registration; No Proof Insurance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-02801
|06/22/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-02800
|06/22/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|CCSO21-0969
|06/22/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02799
|06/22/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-02798
|06/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Closed