June 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|VHPD21-02831
|06/23/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-02829
|06/23/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Open
|CCSO21-0983
|06/23/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Domestic Assault; Stalking 1st Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02830
|06/23/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|VHPD21-02828
|06/23/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02827
|06/23/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-02826
|06/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02823
|06/23/2021
|Fraudulent schemes
|Open
|CCSO21-0982
|06/23/2021
|Unlawful restraint; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Closed
|HPD21-02821
|06/23/2021
|B & E; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02825
|06/23/2021
|DRIVER OR MOTORCYCLE LICENSE REQUIRED
|Closed
|CHPD21-02824
|06/23/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02824
|06/23/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|HPD21-02820
|06/23/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-02822
|06/23/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02818
|06/23/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02816
|06/23/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-02817
|06/23/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-0981
|06/23/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-0980
|06/23/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02814
|06/23/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02815
|06/23/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02813
|06/23/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|HPD21-02812
|06/23/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Open