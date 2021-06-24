June 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, June 24, 2021 - 06:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

VHPD21-02831 06/23/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
VHPD21-02829 06/23/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; SRL-Miscellaneous Open
CCSO21-0983 06/23/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Domestic Assault; Stalking 1st Offense Closed
HPD21-02830 06/23/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
VHPD21-02828 06/23/2021   Open
HPD21-02827 06/23/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-02826 06/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02823 06/23/2021 Fraudulent schemes Open
CCSO21-0982 06/23/2021 Unlawful restraint; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Closed
HPD21-02821 06/23/2021 B & E; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02825 06/23/2021 DRIVER OR MOTORCYCLE LICENSE REQUIRED Closed
CHPD21-02824 06/23/2021   Open
HPD21-02824 06/23/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
HPD21-02820 06/23/2021 Shoplifting Closed
HPD21-02822 06/23/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02818 06/23/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02816 06/23/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
HPD21-02817 06/23/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-0981 06/23/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-0980 06/23/2021   Closed
HPD21-02814 06/23/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-02815 06/23/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02813 06/23/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
HPD21-02812 06/23/2021 Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive Open