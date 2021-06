June 28 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-06 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 787.39(h) OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING COLLECTION OF TAXES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-07 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 191 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING MUNICIPAL COURT

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-08 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL DEDICATING A 15’ ALLEY TO CONNECT ARTISAN AVENUE AND AN UNNAMED ALLEY WEST OF 20TH STREET BETWEEN ARTISAN AVENUE AND 9TH AVENUE, AND VACATING AN APPROXIMATELY 105’ PORTION OF THE SAME UNNAMED 15’ ALLEY BETWEEN ARTISAN AVENUE AND 9TH AVENUE RUNNING SOUTHWEST OF 20TH STREET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Holly Mount

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-09 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1323 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-38 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO IRREVOCABLY COMMIT PORTIONS OF THE JEAN DEAN PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING TO THE COMPASS PROJECT FIRST RESPONDERS WELLNESS CENTER

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

10. Resolution re: #2021-R-40 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF DOLORES “LORI” THOMPSON, MA, MSLS, TO THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Holly Mount

11. Resolution re: #2021-R-41 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH SCHINDLER ELEVATOR CORPORATION FOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR ELEVATOR 1 AT THE JEAN DEAN PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

12. Resolution re: #2021-R-42 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH SCHINDLER ELEVATOR CORPORATION FOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR ELEVATOR 2 AT THE JEAN DEAN PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

13. Resolution re: #2021-R-43 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, EQUIPMENT, AND MATERIALS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A RETAINING WALL ON NORWAY AVENUE AND FOREST ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

14. Resolution re: #2021-R-44 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A THREE (3) YEAR CONTRACT FOR AUDITING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

15. Resolution re: #2021-R-45 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY WITH 1,200 TONS OF SODIUM CHLORIDE (ROCK SALT) FOR ICE AND SNOW REMOVAL ON CITY STREETS

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

16. Resolution re: #2021-R-46 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PROVIDE TEMPORARY ELECTRICAL SERVICE AT HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

17. Resolution re: #2021-R-47 – A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON APPROVING THE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE (CDBG-CV) APPLICATION

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

18. Resolution re: #2021-R-48 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A RETAINING WALL ON MCCOY ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

19. Resolution re: #2021-R-51 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO TRANSFER AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT FUNDS TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY FOR THE PURPOSE OF EXECUTING AN INITIAL CONTRACT REGARDING BROADBAND IMPROVEMENT WITHIN THE CITY

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)





20. Good & Welfare

21. Adjournment