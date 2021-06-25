Marshall Hosting Governor’s Schools

Huntington – The West Virginia Governor’s Honors Academy kicked off this week on Marshall University’s main campus with a bit of a unique look this year.

The three-week program for rising seniors is taking a hybrid approach that allows the GHA 2020 class to get in on the action after their academy was put on hold last year because of the pandemic. Instead, GHA 2020 students are attending a weeklong session from June 20-25 on Marshall’s campus. GHA 2021 students will take part in a virtual week of sessions from June 28 – July 2 and then visit Marshall’s campus for a week from July 5 – July 10.

The program is titled “Your Dynamic World” and is a multi-faceted program that will involve active learning, energetic classes and activities, and preparation for students to become forces in their community and career. Classes and events will focus on multiple meanings of the word “dynamic,” among which are activity, change, variations and creation.

The co-deans for GHA 2021 are Cara Bailey, Yeager coordinator, and Mallory Carpenter, program manager for national scholarships, both housed in the Marshall Honors College. Bailey says it’s great to be able to bring these bright minds to Marshall University’s campus.

“Marshall is the perfect fit for GHA students,” Bailey said in a University-issued press release. “The inclusive, supportive environment of our community helps the students feel welcome, while our faculty and student leaders encourage the students to push themselves to new intellectual heights. In just a few short days, these students truly become part of the Marshall family.”

Faculty and staff for GHA are selected to give students a specifically designed curriculum. Students attend workshops, classes and a variety of extracurricular activities.

Other Governor’s Schools include the Governor’s School for the Arts, the Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship and the Governor’s STEM Institute.

GSA and GSE are taking place on Marshall’s campus as well, with sessions throughout the months of June and July. GSE kicked off this week with opening remarks from distinguished Marshall alum and benefactor, Brad D. Smith, executive chairman of the Intuit board.

All Governor’s Schools are overseen by the West Virginia Department of Education. Students selected are provided the opportunity at no cost to them or their families.