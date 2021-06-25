Most read
- June 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Singh Family Establishes Series of Scholarships for Marshall Med Students
- Marshall Beats ECU in OT Thanks to "The Catch"
- June 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- June 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Tricon Memories
- June 28 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- "F9: The Fast Saga" Sweeps Marquee Pullman Square Cinemas June 25
June 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0989
|06/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-02847
|06/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0990
|06/24/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-02848
|06/24/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0988
|06/24/2021
|Open
|AHPD21-02846
|06/24/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02846
|06/24/2021
|Fleeing in vehicle; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-02845
|06/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02849
|06/24/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; TRESPASS
|Closed
|MPD21-0223
|06/24/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02843
|06/24/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Open
|VHPD21-02844
|06/24/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSOj21-0987
|06/24/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02841
|06/24/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-02839
|06/24/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSOC21-0986
|06/24/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02838
|06/24/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02840
|06/24/2021
|B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02837
|06/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02836
|06/24/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02835
|06/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0984
|06/24/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-02842
|06/24/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02834
|06/24/2021
|Battery; Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-02833
|06/24/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02832
|06/24/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed