June 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, June 25, 2021 - 05:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-0989 06/24/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-02847 06/24/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-0990 06/24/2021 Domestic Assault Closed
HPD21-02848 06/24/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0988 06/24/2021   Open
AHPD21-02846 06/24/2021   Open
HPD21-02846 06/24/2021 Fleeing in vehicle; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-02845 06/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02849 06/24/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; TRESPASS Closed
MPD21-0223 06/24/2021   Open
HPD21-02843 06/24/2021 DUI less than .150 Open
VHPD21-02844 06/24/2021 Information Report Open
CCSOj21-0987 06/24/2021   Open
HPD21-02841 06/24/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
HPD21-02839 06/24/2021 Domestic Battery Open
CCSOC21-0986 06/24/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02838 06/24/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02840 06/24/2021 B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02837 06/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02836 06/24/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02835 06/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0984 06/24/2021 B & E Closed
HPD21-02842 06/24/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02834 06/24/2021 Battery; Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-02833 06/24/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02832 06/24/2021 B & E Auto Closed