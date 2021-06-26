June 25 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, June 26, 2021 - 08:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-0996 06/25/2021 Defective Equipment; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02867 06/25/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
MPD21-0224 06/25/2021   Open
CCSO21-0995 06/25/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0994 06/25/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02864 06/25/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-0993 06/25/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-02863 06/25/2021 Sexual abuse in the third degree Open
CCSO21-0992 06/25/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Closed
HPD21-02862 06/25/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02861 06/25/2021 Counterfeiting Open
VHPD21-02860 06/25/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
HPD21-02859 06/25/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02855 06/25/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fugitive From Justice; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed
VHPD21-02857 06/25/2021   Open
HPD21-02856 06/25/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02858 06/25/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02854 06/25/2021 Runaway Open
HPD21-02853 06/25/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02851 06/25/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-02852 06/25/2021 DUI less than .150 Open
HPD21-02850 06/25/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
