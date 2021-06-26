Most read
June 25 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0996
|06/25/2021
|Defective Equipment; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02867
|06/25/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|MPD21-0224
|06/25/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0995
|06/25/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0994
|06/25/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02864
|06/25/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0993
|06/25/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-02863
|06/25/2021
|Sexual abuse in the third degree
|Open
|CCSO21-0992
|06/25/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Closed
|HPD21-02862
|06/25/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02861
|06/25/2021
|Counterfeiting
|Open
|VHPD21-02860
|06/25/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|HPD21-02859
|06/25/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02855
|06/25/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fugitive From Justice; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|VHPD21-02857
|06/25/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02856
|06/25/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02858
|06/25/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02854
|06/25/2021
|Runaway
|Open
|HPD21-02853
|06/25/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02851
|06/25/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02852
|06/25/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Open
|HPD21-02850
|06/25/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed