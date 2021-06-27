June 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, June 27, 2021 - 08:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-02868 06/26/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02879 06/26/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1002 06/26/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-02878 06/26/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-02877 06/26/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-1000 06/26/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0999 06/26/2021   Closed
HPD21-02876 06/26/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02874 06/26/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02875 06/26/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02872 06/26/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-02873 06/26/2021 Sexual Assault in the second degree - same sex Open
HPD21-02871 06/26/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-02870 06/26/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; DUI less than .150 Closed
HPD21-02869 06/26/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-0998 06/26/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
CCSOj21-0997 06/26/2021 Information Report Open
