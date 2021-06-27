Most read
June 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02868
|06/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02879
|06/26/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1002
|06/26/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02878
|06/26/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-02877
|06/26/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1000
|06/26/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0999
|06/26/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02876
|06/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02874
|06/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02875
|06/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02872
|06/26/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02873
|06/26/2021
|Sexual Assault in the second degree - same sex
|Open
|HPD21-02871
|06/26/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02870
|06/26/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; DUI less than .150
|Closed
|HPD21-02869
|06/26/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-0998
|06/26/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|CCSOj21-0997
|06/26/2021
|Information Report
|Open