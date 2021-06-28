Most read
Press Briefing on New Policy to Expand Addiction Treatment Through Mobile Methadone Vans
The new rule, effective July 28, will streamline registration requirements on mobile methadone vans and make it easier for treatment providers to obtain a license to operate treatment vans.
Methadone is one of three FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder. There are approximately 1,900 narcotic treatment program locations across the country, however not all dispense methadone and many communities – rural, urban, and Tribal – do not have access to them.
Later in the day on Monday, Acting Director LaBelle and other officials will visit Atlantic City, New Jersey, to meet with a team operating one of the few remaining methadone vans still in operation to show the importance of this strategy to bring life-saving treatment to those most in need. This visit will be open to the press; additional details will be forthcoming.
This new rule will eliminate barriers to provide access to treatment in underserved communities, and supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to address addiction and the overdose epidemic, which has taken the lives of more than 92,700 people in the last year according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more on the Administration’s First-Year Drug Policy Priorities here.
Participants will include:
- Regina LaBelle, Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy
- Thomas Prevoznik, Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control Division
- Dr. Rachel L. Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Tom Coderre, Acting Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Sarah Adelman, Acting Commissioner of New Jersey Department of Human Services