Wheeler Resigns from Council; Applications for Vacancy Accepted Until July 13

Huntington - The City Clerk's Office is accepting applications for candidates to fill the vacancy of former Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler.

During Monday's regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Wheeler, the Council chairwoman, announced her immediate resignation. She said the reason for her resignation was due to moving outside District 4.

Any resident of District 4, which includes the Southside, South Hills and Harveytown sections of Huntington, interested in filling Wheeler's vacancy may pick-up an application at the Clerk's Office in Room 16 at City Hall. Applicants must provide his or her name, address, phone number, email address, education, work experience, and civic involvement.

Additional information provided is at the applicant’s discretion.

The application must be signed before the Clerk or a notary.

Applicants must be a citizen of the United States and the state of West Virginia, a qualified elector and resident of the city and District 4. In addition to remaining a resident of the district until December 2024, perspective candidates cannot hold any other public office, be a member of any political executive committee or a city employee.

The Clerk's will receive applications until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.