June 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02932
|06/28/2021
|Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree
|Closed
|CCSO21-1021
|06/28/2021
|Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02933
|06/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-02931
|06/28/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1022
|06/28/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02934
|06/28/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1020
|06/28/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-02929
|06/28/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-02930
|06/28/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1019
|06/28/2021
|Harrasing/Threatening Phone Calls
|Open
|HPD21-02927
|06/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1018
|06/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02925
|06/28/2021
|DUI less than .150; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-02928
|06/28/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-02921
|06/28/2021
|Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02926
|06/28/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Open
|HPD21-02922
|06/28/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02924
|06/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-02923
|06/28/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|HPD21-02919
|06/28/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-02920
|06/28/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|CCSO21-1016
|06/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1015
|06/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CHPD21-02917
|06/28/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02917
|06/28/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-1017
|06/28/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1014
|06/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-02918
|06/28/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02916
|06/28/2021
|B & E; Destruction of Property - Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-02915
|06/28/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1013
|06/28/2021
|information report
|Open
|MPD21-0226
|06/28/2021
|Driving SRL; Expired MVI; Expired Registration ; No Insurance
|Closed
|HPD21-02912
|06/28/2021
|B & E; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02911
|06/28/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02909
|06/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02913
|06/28/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02910
|06/28/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02914
|06/28/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-1012
|06/28/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02907
|06/28/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02906
|06/28/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|AHPD21-02905
|06/28/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-02904
|06/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-02903
|06/28/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|AHPD21-02902
|06/28/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02902
|06/28/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|CCSO21-1011
|06/28/2021
|DUI - 3rd Offense; Speeding
|Closed
|HPD21-02900
|06/28/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-02899
|06/28/2021
|Brandishing
|Closed
|CCSO21-1009
|06/28/2021
|Information Report
|Closed