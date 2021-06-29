June 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - 09:05

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-02932 06/28/2021 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Closed
CCSO21-1021 06/28/2021 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02933 06/28/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-02931 06/28/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1022 06/28/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02934 06/28/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CCSO21-1020 06/28/2021   Closed
VHPD21-02929 06/28/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-02930 06/28/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1019 06/28/2021 Harrasing/Threatening Phone Calls Open
HPD21-02927 06/28/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
CCSO21-1018 06/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02925 06/28/2021 DUI less than .150; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-02928 06/28/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-02921 06/28/2021 Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-02926 06/28/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Open
HPD21-02922 06/28/2021   Open
HPD21-02924 06/28/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-02923 06/28/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed
HPD21-02919 06/28/2021 Shoplifting Closed
HPD21-02920 06/28/2021 B & E Auto Closed
CCSO21-1016 06/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1015 06/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CHPD21-02917 06/28/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02917 06/28/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-1017 06/28/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1014 06/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Open
HPD21-02918 06/28/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02916 06/28/2021 B & E; Destruction of Property - Felony Closed
HPD21-02915 06/28/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1013 06/28/2021 information report Open
MPD21-0226 06/28/2021 Driving SRL; Expired MVI; Expired Registration ; No Insurance Closed
HPD21-02912 06/28/2021 B & E; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02911 06/28/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-02909 06/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02913 06/28/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02910 06/28/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02914 06/28/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSO21-1012 06/28/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02907 06/28/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02906 06/28/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
AHPD21-02905 06/28/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-02904 06/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Closed
HPD21-02903 06/28/2021 B & E Auto Closed
AHPD21-02902 06/28/2021   Closed
HPD21-02902 06/28/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer Closed
CCSO21-1011 06/28/2021 DUI - 3rd Offense; Speeding Closed
HPD21-02900 06/28/2021 B & E Closed
HPD21-02899 06/28/2021 Brandishing Closed
CCSO21-1009 06/28/2021 Information Report Closed
