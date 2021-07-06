Most read
- July 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network become first in West Virginia to treat heart failure patients using breakthrough CCM therapy
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall's Mens Basketball Chalks up Win
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Takes One in OT from Ashland's Kittens
- Come Visit Cleveland's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame IMAGES
- July 8 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- Prepare for the Rise of Pennywise: "It" encore; "It" next chapter Sept 5 IMAGES
July 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03047
|07/05/2021
|Child abuse resulting in injury, serious bodily injury or risk of death; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|MPD21-0236
|07/05/2021
|Possession of Controlled Substance ; Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Open
|HPD21-03048
|07/05/2021
|DUI - Minor in Vehicle; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-1071
|07/05/2021
|Defective Equipment; Insurance Required; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1070
|07/05/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03049
|07/05/2021
|Sexual abuse in the third degree
|Open
|CCSO21-1069
|07/05/2021
|Tresspassing; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1068
|07/05/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03046
|07/05/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-03045
|07/05/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-03044
|07/05/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03043
|07/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-03041
|07/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CHPD21-03039
|07/05/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03039
|07/05/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CHPD21-03042
|07/05/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03040
|07/05/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|AHPD21-03038
|07/05/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03038
|07/05/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Closed
|HPD21-03042
|07/05/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03037
|07/05/2021
|Improper Registration; No Operator's License; No Seatbelt; Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1067
|07/05/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03035
|07/05/2021
|Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-03034
|07/05/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Closed
|HPD21-03033
|07/05/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1066
|07/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CHPD21-03032
|07/05/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03032
|07/05/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|IHPD21-03032
|07/05/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|CCSO21-1072
|07/05/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury
|Open
|MPD21-0235
|07/05/2021
|DUI - habitual user; Fleeing in vehicle while DUI; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Left of Center; SRL-DUI Third Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed