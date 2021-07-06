July 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 - 19:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03047 07/05/2021 Child abuse resulting in injury, serious bodily injury or risk of death; Domestic Battery Closed
MPD21-0236 07/05/2021 Possession of Controlled Substance ; Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams ; Possession of Paraphernalia Open
HPD21-03048 07/05/2021 DUI - Minor in Vehicle; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-1071 07/05/2021 Defective Equipment; Insurance Required; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1070 07/05/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03049 07/05/2021 Sexual abuse in the third degree Open
CCSO21-1069 07/05/2021 Tresspassing; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1068 07/05/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03046 07/05/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-03045 07/05/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
HPD21-03044 07/05/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03043 07/05/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-03041 07/05/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-03039 07/05/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CHPD21-03042 07/05/2021   Open
HPD21-03040 07/05/2021 Battery Closed
AHPD21-03038 07/05/2021   Closed
HPD21-03038 07/05/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Closed
HPD21-03042 07/05/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03037 07/05/2021 Improper Registration; No Operator's License; No Seatbelt; Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1067 07/05/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03035 07/05/2021 Assault Closed
HPD21-03034 07/05/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Closed
HPD21-03033 07/05/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Open
CCSO21-1066 07/05/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03032 07/05/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
CCSO21-1072 07/05/2021 child neglect creating risk of injury Open
MPD21-0235 07/05/2021 DUI - habitual user; Fleeing in vehicle while DUI; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Left of Center; SRL-DUI Third Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed