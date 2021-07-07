Most read
- July 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- July 8 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Takes One in OT from Ashland's Kittens
- Come Visit Cleveland's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame IMAGES
- GALLERY: Pullman Chili Fest Draws Thousands
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- Prepare for the Rise of Pennywise: "It" encore; "It" next chapter Sept 5 IMAGES
July 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1074
|07/06/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Closed
|HPD21-03071
|07/06/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03072
|07/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03070
|07/06/2021
|Domestic Battery; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03069
|07/06/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03068
|07/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-03067
|07/06/2021
|Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications
|Open
|HPD21-03063
|07/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0237
|07/06/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; MAXIMUM SPEED LIMITS; No Operator's License; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Contraband; Speeding; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-03066
|07/06/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03062
|07/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03064
|07/06/2021
|DUI less than .150; Insurance Required; No Operator's License
|Closed
|HPD21-03060
|07/06/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|VHPD21-03065
|07/06/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03056
|07/06/2021
|ILLEGAL CAMPING
|Closed
|HPD21-03055
|07/06/2021
|ILLEGAL CAMPING
|Closed
|HPD21-03057
|07/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03059
|07/06/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03061
|07/06/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-1073
|07/06/2021
|Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03054
|07/06/2021
|Obstructing by making false statements to officer; Parole Violation; Person Prohibited from possessing firearms - carrying concealed from subsection (a); Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03058
|07/06/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Closed
|HPD21-03052
|07/06/2021
|DUI less than .150; Insurance Required; Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03053
|07/06/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-03051
|07/06/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-03073
|07/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03050
|07/06/2021
|Open