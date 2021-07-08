Archambault to serve as interim dean of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Jeffrey Archambault, associate dean for academic programs at the Lewis College of Business at Marshall University, has been appointed interim dean of the Lewis College of Business, beginning Aug. 2.

Archambault will succeed Dr. Avi Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business since 2017, who is starting his new role as interim provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs July 12.

“The college and the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business recognize and appreciate the immense contributions that Dr. Mukherjee has made during his deanship,” said Archambault. “I am honored by the opportunity to serve our university and our community in continuing that important work.”

Archambault joined the accounting faculty at Marshall in 2001 after earning his Ph.D. at Michigan State University and teaching at institutions in Canada and the United States. He served as faculty advisor to Beta Alpha Psi and was the founding director of the Master of Science in Accountancy program before being named division head of accountancy and legal environment in 2010. He led the accounting program through its first two Continuous Improvement Reviews of supplemental AACSB accounting accreditation. He has served as associate dean for academic programs since 2017.

“I am delighted that Dr. Archambault has agreed to serve as the interim dean of the Lewis College of Business,” Mukherjee said. “I am grateful to Dr. Archambault for his willingness to accept this important responsibility and look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Dr. Nancy Lankton, associate dean for accreditation and strategic initiatives, will serve as the acting dean of the Lewis College of Business from July 12 to 30.

For more information about Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.