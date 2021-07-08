Most read
July 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03088
|07/07/2021
|Domestic Dispute
|Open
|CCSO21-1077
|07/07/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03086
|07/07/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1076
|07/07/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03085
|07/07/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-03083
|07/07/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-03081
|07/07/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|AHPD21-03093
|07/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03080
|07/07/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Found Property; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; recovered stolen auto
|Open
|HPD21-03082
|07/07/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle
|Open
|MPD21-0239
|07/07/2021
|Possession of Marijuana
|Open
|VHPD21-03094
|07/07/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-03079
|07/07/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03096
|07/07/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-03084
|07/07/2021
|Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open
|HPD21-03078
|07/07/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03077
|07/07/2021
|Open
|IHPD21-03076
|07/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03075
|07/07/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|MPD21-0238
|07/07/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1075
|07/07/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03074
|07/07/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Closed