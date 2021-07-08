July 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-03088 07/07/2021 Domestic Dispute Open

CCSO21-1077 07/07/2021 Closed

HPD21-03086 07/07/2021 Petit Larceny Closed

CCSO21-1076 07/07/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03085 07/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Closed

HPD21-03083 07/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open

HPD21-03081 07/07/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

AHPD21-03093 07/07/2021 Open

HPD21-03080 07/07/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Found Property; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; recovered stolen auto Open

HPD21-03082 07/07/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Open

MPD21-0239 07/07/2021 Possession of Marijuana Open

VHPD21-03094 07/07/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Closed

HPD21-03079 07/07/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-03096 07/07/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open

HPD21-03084 07/07/2021 Sexual assault in the first degree Open

HPD21-03078 07/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-03077 07/07/2021 Open

IHPD21-03076 07/07/2021 Open

HPD21-03075 07/07/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open

MPD21-0238 07/07/2021 Open

CCSO21-1075 07/07/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor Open