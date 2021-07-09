School of Medicine to host Standing Out in Our Field 7 on Aug. 28

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host its seventh Standing Out in Our Field event Saturday, Aug. 28. This outdoor dining experience draws hundreds to a picturesque setting on a farm in rural Proctorville, Ohio, to raise funds for medical student scholarships.

The event transitioned to an online auction in 2020, due to COVID-19, but returns this August with “A Night In Havana.” This year’s event, presented by title sponsor Mountain Health Network, will feature a Cuban theme and serve up authentic cuisine like Churrasco estilo Cubano (Cuban skirt steak), pollo asado (a flavorful marinated chicken), adobo criollo (roasted pork shoulder) and fried plantains.

“Standing Out in Our Field is the medical school’s single largest scholarship event, which provides much-needed scholarships for our medical students, who serve and interact with dinner guests throughout the evening,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Because of the generosity of our past sponsors and participants, we have exceeded our fundraising and attendance goals, and this year should be no different.”

The event, hosted at the home of Bobby Miller, M.D., (Class of 1997) and Eric Hardin-Miller, who are also co-chairing this year’s event, begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and is followed by dinner and dancing from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring music by the band Santa Cruz.

“As co-chairs of Standing Out in Our Field 7, Eric and I are excited to again provide our farm as the location for this much-anticipated social event,” said Miller, who serves as vice dean of medical education at the medical school. “We are doing our part to support the School of Medicine’s efforts to raise scholarship dollars for our medical students and hope others will join us in supporting this worthy cause.”

Event sponsors to date include Mountain Health Network (Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center); Maxor National Pharmacy Services; Valley Health Systems Inc.; Holzer Health System; OVP Health; Radiology Inc.; Retina Consultants; Champion Industries; Marshall Health; Diane C. and Maurice A. Mufson, M.D.; Ohio Valley Bank; Thomas Health System; Pleasant Valley Hospital; Edward Tucker Architects Inc.; and West Virginia Mutual Insurance Company.

Tickets are $125 per person. Additional sponsorships are available. To make a reservation, please contact Tami Fletcher by phone at 304-691-1701 or by e-mail at fletcher@marshall.edu. For more information, go to https://jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni-giving/standing-out-in-our-field/.