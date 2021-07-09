July 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, July 9, 2021 - 14:25

The Huntington Police Department  released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03103 07/08/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03102 07/08/2021 Paraphernalia Open
HPD21-03106 07/08/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-03107 07/08/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
VHPD21-03101 07/08/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
VHPD21-03099 07/08/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
MPD21-0240 07/08/2021 Leaving the Scene/Accident Causing Property Damage Open
HPD21-03098 07/08/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1083 07/08/2021 DVP Violation Closed
HPD21-03097 07/08/2021 Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter Open
CCSO21-1082 07/08/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSOC21-1082 07/08/2021   Open
HPD21-03100 07/08/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03095 07/08/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-03092 07/08/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOF21-0440 07/08/2021   Closed
CCSO21-1081 07/08/2021 Grand Larceny; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSOC21-1081 07/08/2021   Open
HPD21-03090 07/08/2021 Driveway, Blocking Closed
HPD21-03089 07/08/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-1080 07/08/2021 Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03087 07/08/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1079 07/08/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSOC21-1079 07/08/2021   Open
