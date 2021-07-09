Most read
July 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03103
|07/08/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03102
|07/08/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Open
|HPD21-03106
|07/08/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-03107
|07/08/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|VHPD21-03101
|07/08/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-03099
|07/08/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0240
|07/08/2021
|Leaving the Scene/Accident Causing Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-03098
|07/08/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1083
|07/08/2021
|DVP Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-03097
|07/08/2021
|Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter
|Open
|CCSO21-1082
|07/08/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSOC21-1082
|07/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03100
|07/08/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03095
|07/08/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03092
|07/08/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOF21-0440
|07/08/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1081
|07/08/2021
|Grand Larceny; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSOC21-1081
|07/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03090
|07/08/2021
|Driveway, Blocking
|Closed
|HPD21-03089
|07/08/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-1080
|07/08/2021
|Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03087
|07/08/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1079
|07/08/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSOC21-1079
|07/08/2021
|Open