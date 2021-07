July 12 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-11 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-2 HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL FROM R-2 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 7, MAP 40, PARCELS 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 144, 146, 147 AND 148

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-12 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTION 1737.12 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING PERIODIC INSPECTIONS OF RENTAL UNITS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-13 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION & DELIVERY OF THE FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE OF TRUST BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND WESBANCO BANK, INC., AS TRUSTEE (THE “SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE”) SUPPLEMENTING AND AMENDING THE INDENTURE OF TRUST BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND WESBANCO BANK, INC., AS TRUSTEE, DATED DECEMBER 30, 2019 (THE “ORIGINAL INDENTURE”) PERTAINING TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON TAX INCREMENT REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2019 (DOWNTOWN PROJECT NO. 2) (THE “SERIES 2019 BONDS”) AND APPROVING OTHER MATTERS WITH RESPECT TO SUCH SERIES 2019 BONDS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-53 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR HONORING THE WORKINGMAN’S STORE FOR ITS 40 YEARS OF BUSINESS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-55 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF HOLLY MOUNT TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

10. Resolution re: #2021-R-49 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH FOUNDRY THEATER, LLC FOR THE JEAN CAROL STEPHENSON AUDITORIUM LOCATED WITHIN CITY HALL

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

11. Resolution re: #2021-R-50 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A FRESHWATER MUSSEL SURVEY FOR THE PROPOSED HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK MARINA PROJECT ON THE OHIO RIVER

Sponsored by: Bob Bailey

12. Resolution re: #2021-R-52 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH TWENTY-FIVE (25) TASERS AND SUPPORTING EQUIPMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment