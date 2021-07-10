July 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, July 10, 2021 - 20:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1092 07/09/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSOj21-1090 07/09/2021 runaway juvenile Open
CCSO21-1091 07/09/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1089 07/09/2021   Closed
HPD21-03116 07/09/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
MPD21-0243 07/09/2021   Open
CCSO21-1088 07/09/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03115 07/09/2021 Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses Open
CCSO21-1087 07/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0242 07/09/2021 Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS Open
HPD21-03113 07/09/2021 Deceased Person Open
IHPD21-03113 07/09/2021   Open
HPD21-03112 07/09/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03114 07/09/2021 Fraudulent schemes Open
HPD21-03110 07/09/2021 B & E Open
CCSO21-1086 07/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0241 07/09/2021   Closed
HPD21-03111 07/09/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03109 07/09/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed
HPD21-03108 07/09/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1085 07/09/2021 DUI less than .150; Failure to Maintain Control Closed
HPD21-03105 07/09/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03104 07/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1084 07/09/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed