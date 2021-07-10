Most read
July 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1092
|07/09/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1090
|07/09/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|CCSO21-1091
|07/09/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1089
|07/09/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03116
|07/09/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|MPD21-0243
|07/09/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1088
|07/09/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03115
|07/09/2021
|Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses
|Open
|CCSO21-1087
|07/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0242
|07/09/2021
|Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS
|Open
|HPD21-03113
|07/09/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|IHPD21-03113
|07/09/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03112
|07/09/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03114
|07/09/2021
|Fraudulent schemes
|Open
|HPD21-03110
|07/09/2021
|B & E
|Open
|CCSO21-1086
|07/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0241
|07/09/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03111
|07/09/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03109
|07/09/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-03108
|07/09/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1085
|07/09/2021
|DUI less than .150; Failure to Maintain Control
|Closed
|HPD21-03105
|07/09/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03104
|07/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1084
|07/09/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed