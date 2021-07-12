Most read
July 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1104
|07/11/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|HPD21-03146
|07/11/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CHPD21-03144
|07/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-03144
|07/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1102
|07/11/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03145
|07/11/2021
|DVP Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-03143
|07/11/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1101
|07/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CHPD21-03142
|07/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03142
|07/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03141
|07/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03140
|07/11/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03139
|07/11/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-03138
|07/11/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Trespassing
|Closed
|HPD21-03137
|07/11/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|CCSO21-1100
|07/11/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03136
|07/11/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|CCSO21-1099
|07/11/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|AHPD21-03134
|07/11/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03134
|07/11/2021
|Battery on Government Official; Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03135
|07/11/2021
|Arson - 1st Degree - Burning, etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding
|Open