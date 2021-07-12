July 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, July 12, 2021 - 14:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1104 07/11/2021 runaway juvenile Closed
HPD21-03146 07/11/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CHPD21-03144 07/11/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-03144 07/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1102 07/11/2021   Closed
HPD21-03145 07/11/2021 DVP Violation Closed
HPD21-03143 07/11/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CCSO21-1101 07/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CHPD21-03142 07/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03142 07/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03141 07/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03140 07/11/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03139 07/11/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-03138 07/11/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Trespassing Closed
HPD21-03137 07/11/2021 Found Property Closed
CCSO21-1100 07/11/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03136 07/11/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
CCSO21-1099 07/11/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed
AHPD21-03134 07/11/2021   Open
HPD21-03134 07/11/2021 Battery on Government Official; Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03135 07/11/2021 Arson - 1st Degree - Burning, etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding Open
