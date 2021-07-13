July 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 - 20:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03167 07/12/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1107 07/12/2021 Grand Larceny; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03166 07/12/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-03165 07/12/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03164 07/12/2021 Battery; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03160 07/12/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny Open
VHPD21-03161 07/12/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Contraband Open
HPD21-03159 07/12/2021 Sexual assault in the first degree Open
HPD21-03158 07/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-03157 07/12/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1106 07/12/2021 Fraudulent schemes Open
VHPD21-03162 07/12/2021 information report Open
MPD21-0244 07/12/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-03163 07/12/2021 Battery on Government Official Open
HPD21-03155 07/12/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-03156 07/12/2021 Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-03154 07/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed
HPD21-03152 07/12/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Closed
HPD21-03153 07/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03151 07/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed
HPD21-03150 07/12/2021 Fraudulent schemes; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03149 07/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03148 07/12/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-03147 07/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1105 07/12/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Closed
CCSOj21-1103 07/12/2021 information report Open