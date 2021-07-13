July 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-03167 07/12/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed

CCSO21-1107 07/12/2021 Grand Larceny; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-03166 07/12/2021 runaway juvenile Open

HPD21-03165 07/12/2021 Deceased Person Closed

HPD21-03164 07/12/2021 Battery; Obstructing officer Closed

HPD21-03160 07/12/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny Open

VHPD21-03161 07/12/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Contraband Open

HPD21-03159 07/12/2021 Sexual assault in the first degree Open

HPD21-03158 07/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open

HPD21-03157 07/12/2021 Grand Larceny Open

CCSO21-1106 07/12/2021 Fraudulent schemes Open

VHPD21-03162 07/12/2021 information report Open

MPD21-0244 07/12/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open

HPD21-03163 07/12/2021 Battery on Government Official Open

HPD21-03155 07/12/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

HPD21-03156 07/12/2021 Tresspassing Closed

HPD21-03154 07/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed

HPD21-03152 07/12/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Closed

HPD21-03153 07/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03151 07/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed

HPD21-03150 07/12/2021 Fraudulent schemes; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-03149 07/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-03148 07/12/2021 Petit Larceny Closed

HPD21-03147 07/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1105 07/12/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Closed