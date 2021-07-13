Most read
- July 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- July 13 Wayne County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- July 12 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Herd Loses to Ohio University
- July 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Mayor & First Lady Host Christmas Open House
- Marshall Women Down Longwood 62-48
July 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03167
|07/12/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1107
|07/12/2021
|Grand Larceny; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03166
|07/12/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-03165
|07/12/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03164
|07/12/2021
|Battery; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03160
|07/12/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-03161
|07/12/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Contraband
|Open
|HPD21-03159
|07/12/2021
|Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open
|HPD21-03158
|07/12/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-03157
|07/12/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1106
|07/12/2021
|Fraudulent schemes
|Open
|VHPD21-03162
|07/12/2021
|information report
|Open
|MPD21-0244
|07/12/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-03163
|07/12/2021
|Battery on Government Official
|Open
|HPD21-03155
|07/12/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-03156
|07/12/2021
|Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-03154
|07/12/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|HPD21-03152
|07/12/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Closed
|HPD21-03153
|07/12/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03151
|07/12/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|HPD21-03150
|07/12/2021
|Fraudulent schemes; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03149
|07/12/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03148
|07/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-03147
|07/12/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1105
|07/12/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1103
|07/12/2021
|information report
|Open