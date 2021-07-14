Huntington Police Searching for Suspect in Downtown Beating

HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help identify individuals who witnessed or suspects who were involved in the malicious assault of a 17-year-old male on June 13 in the 200 block of 10th Street.

Detectives have obtained still shots from security footage of a newer, black Dodge Charger with dark rims that they believe contained either witnesses, suspects, or both. Detectives also believe several other people witnessed the attack and are asking those individuals to come forward with any information.

Anyone with any knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call HPD's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.