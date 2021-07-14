Most read
Huntington Police Searching for Suspect in Downtown Beating
Detectives have obtained still shots from security footage of a newer, black Dodge Charger with dark rims that they believe contained either witnesses, suspects, or both. Detectives also believe several other people witnessed the attack and are asking those individuals to come forward with any information.
Anyone with any knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call HPD's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.