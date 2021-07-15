July 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 19:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1122 07/15/2021 Domestic Assault Closed
MPD21-0249 07/15/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-03216 07/15/2021 Fraudulent schemes Open
HPD21-03214 07/15/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-03215 07/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03213 07/15/2021 DUI less than .150 Closed
CCSO21-1121 07/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03211 07/15/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open
CCSO21-1119 07/15/2021 Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-03212 07/15/2021 Domestic Assault; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Open
CCSO21-1120 07/15/2021 Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03210 07/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03209 07/15/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
MPD21-0248 07/15/2021   Closed
VHPD21-03205 07/15/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
AHPD21-03205 07/15/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
VHPD21-03204 07/15/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
VHPD21-03203 07/15/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
VHPD21-03208 07/15/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-03202 07/15/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-03201 07/15/2021 Brandishing; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony Closed
CHPD21-03200 07/15/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-03200 07/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Malicious or unlawful assault; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open