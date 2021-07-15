Most read
July 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1122
|07/15/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|MPD21-0249
|07/15/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-03216
|07/15/2021
|Fraudulent schemes
|Open
|HPD21-03214
|07/15/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03215
|07/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03213
|07/15/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Closed
|CCSO21-1121
|07/15/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03211
|07/15/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Open
|CCSO21-1119
|07/15/2021
|Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-03212
|07/15/2021
|Domestic Assault; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle
|Open
|CCSO21-1120
|07/15/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03210
|07/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03209
|07/15/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|MPD21-0248
|07/15/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-03205
|07/15/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|AHPD21-03205
|07/15/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-03204
|07/15/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|VHPD21-03203
|07/15/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|VHPD21-03208
|07/15/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03202
|07/15/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03201
|07/15/2021
|Brandishing; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony
|Closed
|CHPD21-03200
|07/15/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-03200
|07/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Malicious or unlawful assault; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open