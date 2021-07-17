Most read
July 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1130
|07/16/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1132
|07/16/2021
|Assisting Outside Agency
|Closed
|HPD21-03239
|07/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-03219
|07/16/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-03238
|07/16/2021
|Runaway
|Open
|HPD21-03237
|07/16/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03235
|07/16/2021
|DUI less than .150; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1129
|07/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03233
|07/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03236
|07/16/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Open
|HPD21-03234
|07/16/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|CCSO21-1128
|07/16/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1126
|07/16/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-03232
|07/16/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-03230
|07/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1127
|07/16/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Closed
|HPD21-03229
|07/16/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-03228
|07/16/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Disorderly Conduct; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle
|Closed
|HPD21-03227
|07/16/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|HPD21-03231
|07/16/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more
|Closed
|VHPD21-03226
|07/16/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|HPD21-03224
|07/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-03225
|07/16/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-1125
|07/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1124
|07/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Fleeing in vehicle causing property damage
|Open
|HPD21-03223
|07/16/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-03221
|07/16/2021
|Domestic Dispute
|Closed
|HPD21-03220
|07/16/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open