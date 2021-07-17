July 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

CCSO21-1130 07/16/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

CCSO21-1132 07/16/2021 Assisting Outside Agency Closed

HPD21-03239 07/16/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open

HPD21-03219 07/16/2021 information report Closed

HPD21-03238 07/16/2021 Runaway Open

HPD21-03237 07/16/2021 information report Open

HPD21-03235 07/16/2021 DUI less than .150; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor Closed

CCSO21-1129 07/16/2021 Open

HPD21-03233 07/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-03236 07/16/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open

HPD21-03234 07/16/2021 runaway juvenile Open

CCSO21-1128 07/16/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1126 07/16/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed

HPD21-03232 07/16/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

HPD21-03230 07/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1127 07/16/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Closed

HPD21-03229 07/16/2021 B & E Closed

HPD21-03228 07/16/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Disorderly Conduct; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Closed

HPD21-03227 07/16/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed

HPD21-03231 07/16/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more Closed

VHPD21-03226 07/16/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open

HPD21-03224 07/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open

VHPD21-03225 07/16/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

CCSO21-1125 07/16/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

CCSO21-1124 07/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Fleeing in vehicle causing property damage Open

HPD21-03223 07/16/2021 Domestic Assault Closed

HPD21-03221 07/16/2021 Domestic Dispute Closed