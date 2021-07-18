July 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, July 18, 2021 - 12:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03251 07/17/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
MPD21-0251 07/17/2021   Open
HPD21-03248 07/17/2021 Runaway Open
HPD21-03247 07/17/2021 Trespassing Closed
HPD21-03245 07/17/2021 DUI less than .150 Closed
HPD21-03246 07/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-1133 07/17/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-03244 07/17/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
MPD21-0250 07/17/2021 No Insurance ; Possession of Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-03243 07/17/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-1131 07/17/2021 DVP Violation Closed
HPD21-03242 07/17/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
HPD21-03241 07/17/2021 Found Property Closed
HPD21-03254 07/17/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03240 07/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; DVP Violation Closed
