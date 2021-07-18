Most read
July 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03251
|07/17/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|MPD21-0251
|07/17/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03248
|07/17/2021
|Runaway
|Open
|HPD21-03247
|07/17/2021
|Trespassing
|Closed
|HPD21-03245
|07/17/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Closed
|HPD21-03246
|07/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-1133
|07/17/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03244
|07/17/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|MPD21-0250
|07/17/2021
|No Insurance ; Possession of Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-03243
|07/17/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1131
|07/17/2021
|DVP Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-03242
|07/17/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|HPD21-03241
|07/17/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-03254
|07/17/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03240
|07/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; DVP Violation
|Closed