OPINION: Kerry McDonald - You Don't Have to Send Your Kid Back to Public School This Fall - Here Are Your Options

This year’s back-to-school season is as uncertain and unsettling as the last. With schools in some parts of the country set to open early next month, the CDC just announced its virus control recommendations which include required masking for unvaccinated students and staff, continued social distancing, and frequent virus testing.

These guidelines were put forth even as new research confirms the minimal risk to children of COVID-19 and explains why places such as the UK are not recommending vaccinating most children under 18 against the disease.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccination is only available for individuals 12 and over in the US, and many parents are choosing not to have their children vaccinated against this virus, which will leave a lot of students wearing masks all day at school and create headaches for school personnel to track who is and who is not allowed to be mask-free.

“If sorting vaccinated and unvaccinated students proves too burdensome, administrators might choose to just keep a masking policy in place for everyone,” the Associated Press reported on Friday. Some school districts, such as Detroit and Philadelphia, have already said masks will be required of all students this academic year, regardless of vaccination status. In other areas, parents are suing school districts over mask-wearing policies. Meanwhile, the country’s largest teachers union is proposing mandatory vaccinations for students.

These school coronavirus policies, along with ongoing battles over K-12 curriculum, are leading more parents than ever to consider new learning models for their kids.

Fortunately, they have options.

Kerry McDonald, an adjunct scholar at The Cato Institute, and the senior education fellow at the Foundation for Economic Education, is author of Unschooled: Raising Curious, Well-Educated Children Outside the Traditional Classroom. She lives with her husband, and four children in Cambridge, Mass.