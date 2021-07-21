Cannabis Corp. Opens Operations in Cabell County

Lesage - The first of its kind cannabis operation in West Virginia has opened in Cabell County.

Trulieve announced July 7 the opening of a 100,000 square foot facility for processing of medical cannabis. Last year, the Tallahassee, Fla.-based “seed-to-sale” company received approval from state and local officials to grow and sale cannabis to patients enrolled in the medical cannabis program.

“West Virginia patients have been waiting on medical cannabis for some time, and we are happy to announce we have planted our first crop," Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers said in a press release. "As we have demonstrated in our home state of Florida, Trulieve is dedicated to providing meaningful access to patients. We look forward to introducing the Trulieve brand in the state, providing patients with the highest quality products to meet their medical needs."

The facility is located in the Huntington Area Development Council Business Park On W. Va. Route 2. No additional information about Tulieve’s Cabell County operation is provided in the press release.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.