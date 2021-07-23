Richardson Family Scholarship established to help first-year Marshall medical students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Dr. Samuel R. and Mrs. Julie E. Davis have established an endowed scholarship at the [jcesom.marshall.edu]Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in memory of his mother, Mary Wilson Richardson, and his mother’s family.

The Richardson family has roots in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and Bath County, Virginia, dating back to the Revolutionary War era. Samuel Davis grew up hunting and fishing in those eastern West Virginia/western Virginia mountains.

Following two years in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966 and a 10-year career in the aviation industry based in Daytona Beach, Florida, from 1967 to 1977, Samuel Davis completed his undergraduate work at Marshall University. He graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1983, followed by a radiology residency at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia. He practiced for more than 32 years at Montgomery General Hospital in Montgomery, West Virginia, before retiring in January 2020.

“I am so glad to be able to give back to the Marshall School of Medicine,” Samuel Davis said. “If it weren't for the Marshall School of Medicine and my parents, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, this is a fitting tribute.”

The Richardson Family Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students, with first preference given to students from Pocahontas County and second preference to students from Bath County. Third preference is given to students from the eastern West Virginia counties of Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pendleton, Randolph and Webster. The scholarship award is renewable, pending normal academic progress.

