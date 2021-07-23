Most read
- New Seating Ready at Big Sandy Arena
- Cannabis Corp. Opens Operations in Cabell County
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- Hillary Concentrates on Substance Abuse at Charleston Forum IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Insights Into Infamous Charleston Avenue Murders Revealed in Court Opinion; Huntington Police in July 2005 Thought They Were Close to Solution
- Costumes and Comic Books Bring Out the Tricon Nerds IMAGES
- July 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- UPDATE THREE: Significant Rain Event Would Diminish River Algae
Three Movies Open as a "Summer Cruise" Awaits July 30
The Wrap's Steve Ponds called Joe Bell "an unapologetically emotional" story told in flashback that brings out tissues though not to the extinct of "Last Picture Show" or "Terms of Endearment."
Old- A chilling, mysterious new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly - reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Snake Eyes - The loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir. They teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested.
FLASHBACK Jurassic Park - Before there was a World, there was a Park. This is the ORIGINAL, directed by Steven Spielberg, based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling book. Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) creates a theme park inhabited by cloned dinosaurs and invites scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern) and his grandchildren to preview the attraction. What could go wrong? (“Welcome to Jurassic Park.”) Rated PG-13
SUMMER CRUISE - Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton