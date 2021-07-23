Three Movies Open as a "Summer Cruise" Awaits July 30

Joe Bell- Mark Wahlberg plays a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the US to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. Audiences have been 79% favorable and reviews have been equally positive and mixed.

The weekend's films includes a true limited release about a dad seeking forgiveness for his unintentional lackluster emotional support of his bullied son, as well as Old and Snake Eyes.

The Wrap's Steve Ponds called Joe Bell "an unapologetically emotional" story told in flashback that brings out tissues though not to the extinct of "Last Picture Show" or "Terms of Endearment."

Old- A chilling, mysterious new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly - reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Snake Eyes - The loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir. They teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested.

FLASHBACK Jurassic Park - Before there was a World, there was a Park. This is the ORIGINAL, directed by Steven Spielberg, based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling book. Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) creates a theme park inhabited by cloned dinosaurs and invites scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern) and his grandchildren to preview the attraction. What could go wrong? (“Welcome to Jurassic Park.”) Rated PG-13

SUMMER CRUISE - Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton