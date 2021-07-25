Most read
July 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03385
|07/24/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation
|Closed
|CCSO21-1165
|07/24/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-1163
|07/24/2021
|Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|CCSO21-1164
|07/24/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03384
|07/24/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-03383
|07/24/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-03382
|07/24/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-1162
|07/24/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-03381
|07/24/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-03380
|07/24/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Closed
|MPD21-0260
|07/24/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03379
|07/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1161
|07/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03378
|07/24/2021
|DUI Causing Bodily Injury
|Closed
|HPD21-03376
|07/24/2021
|Overdose
|Open
|HPD21-03377
|07/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1160
|07/24/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Obstructing officer
|Closed