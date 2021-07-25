July 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, July 25, 2021 - 10:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03385 07/24/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation Closed
CCSO21-1165 07/24/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSO21-1163 07/24/2021 Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer Closed
CCSO21-1164 07/24/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03384 07/24/2021 child neglect creating risk of injury; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-03383 07/24/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
HPD21-03382 07/24/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
CCSO21-1162 07/24/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-03381 07/24/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-03380 07/24/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Closed
MPD21-0260 07/24/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-03379 07/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1161 07/24/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03378 07/24/2021 DUI Causing Bodily Injury Closed
HPD21-03376 07/24/2021 Overdose Open
HPD21-03377 07/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1160 07/24/2021 DUI greater than .150; Obstructing officer Closed