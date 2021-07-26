Marshall, Davis & Elkins reach physical therapy study agreement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Physical Therapy has partnered with Davis & Elkins College to provide physical therapy students at Davis & Elkins a new route toward a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. The agreement offers two D&E graduates, who meet specific criteria, acceptance into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Marshall.

Davis & Elkins College students obtaining an undergraduate degree in the pre-professional exercise science major with an overall grade point average of 3.5 or higher and a 3.4 GPA in the required classes are qualified to apply for the Marshall Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Dr. Scott Davis is the chair and program director of the School of Physical Therapy at Marshall.

“I am excited about our partnership with Davis & Elkins College,” Davis said. “Together we are forging a pathway for students to achieve their goal of becoming a physical therapist.”

Graduates of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Marshall University have a 100% employment rate. They’ve gone on to work in hospitals, outpatient facilities, in rehabilitation facilities and with athletics teams.

Dr. Rob Phillips is the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Davis & Elkins.

“We’re pleased to partner with Marshall University’s Physical Therapy program and grateful to Dr. Riggleman and Dr. Deluca, in our sport science program, for their efforts in helping to establish this articulation agreement,” Phillips said.

The first cohort of D&E students may apply for the Marshall program this fall to begin the Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the fall of 2022.