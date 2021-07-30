Most read
Marquee Pullman Opens Stillwater, Summer Cruise, Green Knight
THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.
STILLWATER: A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.
JUNGLE CRUISE: Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton
FLASHBACK: Monty Python and Holy Grail British comedy troupe Monty Python applies their off-the-wall humor to the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. With Graham Chapman (“I am Arthur, King of the Britons!”), Terry Gilliam as the Bridge-keeper (“What…is your quest?”), Eric Idle as Sir Robin the Not-Quite-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot and John Cleese as the incredibly determined Black Knight. (“It’s just a flesh wound!”) Rated PG
TRAILER ▶
THE GREEN KNIGHTRDrama/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson
DIRECTOR
David Lowery
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGraphic Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
JUNGLE CRUISEPG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, Raphael Alejandro
DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Violence11:45AM12:40PM2:40PM3:10PM3:40PM5:35PM6:40PM8:30PM9:05PM9:35PM 3DAction; Violence12:10PM6:10PM
TRAILER ▶
STILLWATERRDrama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Robert Peters
DIRECTOR
Tom McCarthy
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:05PM3:15PM6:25PM9:30PM