Marquee Pullman Opens Stillwater, Summer Cruise, Green Knight

THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.





STILLWATER: A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

JUNGLE CRUISE: Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton

FLASHBACK: Monty Python and Holy Grail British comedy troupe Monty Python applies their off-the-wall humor to the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. With Graham Chapman (“I am Arthur, King of the Britons!”), Terry Gilliam as the Bridge-keeper (“What…is your quest?”), Eric Idle as Sir Robin the Not-Quite-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot and John Cleese as the incredibly determined Black Knight. (“It’s just a flesh wound!”) Rated PG





Drama/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 10 min.Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph InesonDavid LoweryAction/Adventure1 hr. 30 min.Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, Raphael AlejandroJaume Collet-SerraDrama/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 20 min.Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Robert PetersTom McCarthy



