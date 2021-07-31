Most read
Aug. 2 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of July 6, 2021
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
A. Terry Moran – 6th Street Sewer Project
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. Water tank paint report
B. Sewer Issue – 500 Main Alley
C. COE 2021 Floodwall Inspection
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Outdoor pickleball lights
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. General Liability Insurance Quotes
B. Tree Removal – Sweet Gum Trees
C. Proposed Kayak/Canoe Access Point
1. Creation of Ceredo Watershed Authority
D. Stormwater Manager/Floodwall Superintendent
E. Beautification Building re-build
F. Creation of Ceredo Parks Grounds Supervisor position
1. Recommended pay of $10 per week to oversee maintenance of fields and structures by leasing parties
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT