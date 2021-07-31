Aug. 2 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Saturday, July 31, 2021 - 10:20

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at the municipal building on "B" St.

I.    OPENING

       A.  Pledge of Allegiance

II.   READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

       A.  From Regular Meeting of July 6, 2021

III.  TREASURER’S REPORT

       A. Account Balances

       B. Approval of Expenditures 

IV.   DELEGATIONS

       A. Terry Moran – 6th Street Sewer Project  

V.    MAYOR’S COMMENTS

       A. Water tank paint report

       B. Sewer Issue – 500 Main Alley 

       C. COE 2021 Floodwall Inspection

VI.   UNFINISHED BUSINESS

       A. Outdoor pickleball lights

VII.  NEW BUSINESS

       A.  General Liability Insurance Quotes

       B.  Tree Removal – Sweet Gum Trees

       C.  Proposed Kayak/Canoe Access Point

            1.  Creation of Ceredo Watershed Authority

       D.  Stormwater Manager/Floodwall Superintendent

       E.  Beautification Building re-build

       F.  Creation of Ceredo Parks Grounds Supervisor position

           1.  Recommended pay of $10 per week to oversee maintenance of fields and structures by leasing parties

VIII. OTHER REPORTS

       A.  Police Report

       B.  Stormwater Report

       C.  Maintenance Report

IX.   ADJOURNMENT