July 31 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03503
|07/31/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1204
|07/31/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03504
|07/31/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1202
|07/31/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03502
|07/31/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03501
|07/31/2021
|Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03500
|07/31/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1203
|07/31/2021
|Sexual abuse in the third degree
|Open
|HPD21-03499
|07/31/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03493
|07/31/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03498
|07/31/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-03497
|07/31/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|CCSO21-1201
|07/31/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1200
|07/31/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03496
|07/31/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Shoplifting; TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-03495
|07/31/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury; Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03494
|07/31/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-03490
|07/31/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|CCSO21-1197
|07/31/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open