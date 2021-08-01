July 31 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, August 1, 2021 - 15:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03503 07/31/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1204 07/31/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-03504 07/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1202 07/31/2021   Closed
HPD21-03502 07/31/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03501 07/31/2021 Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03500 07/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1203 07/31/2021 Sexual abuse in the third degree Open
HPD21-03499 07/31/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-03493 07/31/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-03498 07/31/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-03497 07/31/2021 Information Report Closed
CCSO21-1201 07/31/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-1200 07/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03496 07/31/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Shoplifting; TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-03495 07/31/2021 child neglect creating risk of injury; Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-03494 07/31/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Open
HPD21-03490 07/31/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
CCSO21-1197 07/31/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
