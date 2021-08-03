Marquee Pullman Prepares for Suicide Squad

 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - 13:28 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

After a $34 million post COVID weekend for Jungle Cruise , Suicide Squad surges forth.

Jungle had #1 ad Space Jam #2. Two holdovers "old: and "Snake Eyes" did not have strong holds. 

Green Knight and Stillwater finished in top ten.

Friday

team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains are sent on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. Will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?.

Poster of The Suicide Squad

 

THE SUICIDE SQUADR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian

DIRECTOR
James Gunn

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:20PM9:50PM