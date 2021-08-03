Most read
Marquee Pullman Prepares for Suicide Squad
Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - 13:28 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Green Knight and Stillwater finished in top ten.
Friday
A team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains are sent on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. Will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?.
THE SUICIDE SQUADRAction/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian
DIRECTOR
James Gunn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:20PM9:50PM