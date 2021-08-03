Marquee Pullman Prepares for Suicide Squad

Jungle had #1 ad Space Jam #2. Two holdovers "old: and "Snake Eyes" did not have strong holds.

Green Knight and Stillwater finished in top ten.

A team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains are sent on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. Will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD R

Action/Adventure/Comedy2 hr. 12 min.Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David DastmalchianJames Gunn