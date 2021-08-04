Most read
School-Based Clinics to offer both Childhood and COVID-19 Immunizations
To make it easier for parents to meet immunization requirements, Cabell County Schools has teamed with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to conduct a series of School-Based Immunization Clinics. In addition to required childhood immunizations, children 12 and older have the option of also receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at these school-based clinics. Parents or guardians must be present for students 16 or younger to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If 16 or older, students may receive the COVID-19 vaccine by presenting a permission note from a parent or guardian.
The schedule for these School-Based Immunization Clinics is as follows (8:00 AM to 3:00 PM each day):
August 4 - Huntington East Middle School Gymnasium
August 5 - Huntington Middle School Auditorium
August 9 - Milton Middle School Gymnasium
August 10 - Barboursville Middle School Cafeteria
August 12 - Milton Elementary School Gymnasium
August 13 - Central City Elementary School Gymnasium
In addition to immunizations, it is also important to note that orders for medications and other medical treatments must be renewed annually. If your child must receive a medication or other medical treatment while at school, you should contact your child’s medical provider to have the required paperwork completed. Blank forms are available in the same “Student Support Services” section of the district website referenced above. Completed forms should be submitted to your child’s school either in person or by fax prior to the beginning of the school year. For more information, please contact your school nurse.