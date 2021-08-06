Marshall housing’s resident advisors to take part in community service projects

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the student leaders will split into groups to perform four tasks:

· Community Clean-Up: Students will pick up trash and debris in several areas extending up to five blocks from campus.

· Campus Thrift Store: A new thrift store, which was recently prepared by the MU Sustainability Department, will be organized for students in need. Items in the store were donated by students previously moving out of housing on campus. The store is located on Hal Greer Boulevard, across from Old Main.

· Blanket Making: Leftover supplies from other events on campus will be used to create small blankets for animal rescue shelters in the area. The blankets will be assembled in the lobby of Buskirk Hall.

· Craft Kits: Leftover supplies from other events on campus will be used to create craft kits for a wide age-range for kids, then donated to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital to hand out to those undergoing treatments. The kits will be assembled in the lobby of Buskirk Hall.

Karen Sommers, assistant director of residence life, says this is all part of learning the importance of a leadership role for students.

“The resident advisor role is one of the more premier student leadership positions that Marshall University has to offer, and service is at the heart of everything they do,” said Sommers. “Service projects during the resident advisor training serve as a reminder that good leaders must look and think beyond themselves. We are trying to instill a greater sense of purpose and meaning in their role, so therefore we are finding opportunities for them to engage with the greater Huntington community.”