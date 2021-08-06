Most read
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Rises Past High Point
- Marshall Men Defeat Rice
- St. Joe Lady Irish Wins Over South Point
- July 31 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Marquee Pullman Prepares for Suicide Squad;Iron Giant Flashback
- HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will host a graduate hooding ceremony Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will honor the 34 students who have graduated with a master’s degree in communication disorders
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School to officially open Aug. 10
Friday, August 6, 2021 - 19:58 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Officials making remarks during the ceremony include Gov. Jim Justice; Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Conelly Manchin; Marshall Executive Aviation Specialist Bill Noe; Yeager Airport CEO and Director Nick Keller; Kanawha County Commissioners Kent Carper, Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler; Huntington Mayor Steve Williams; and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.
For more information about the flight school, visit www.marshall.edu/aviation.
The Commercial Pilot - Fixed Wing program is not eligible for Veterans Affairs benefits at this time.