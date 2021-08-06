Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School to officially open Aug. 10

 Friday, August 6, 2021 - 19:58 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School will have its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the new facility at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Marshall’s classroom building and 12,000-square-foot hangar are located on Eagle Mountain Road, just past the Capital Jet Center.

Officials making remarks during the ceremony include Gov. Jim Justice; Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Conelly Manchin; Marshall Executive Aviation Specialist Bill Noe; Yeager Airport CEO and Director Nick Keller; Kanawha County Commissioners Kent Carper, Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler; Huntington Mayor Steve Williams; and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

For more information about the flight school, visit www.marshall.edu/aviation.

 

The Commercial Pilot - Fixed Wing program is not eligible for Veterans Affairs benefits at this time.

 