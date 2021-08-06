Marshall Department of Communication Disorders to host graduate hooding ceremony

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will host a graduate hooding ceremony Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will honor the 34 students who have graduated with a master’s degree in communication disorders.

Pam Holland is the chair and graduate program director in the Department of Communication Disorders. She says to have the opportunity to do the ceremony in person means a lot to the department, students and their families.

“This cohort has demonstrated commitment unlike any other,” Holland said. “They completed five of the six-semester program amidst the pandemic. The students have persevered with passion and enthusiasm which undoubtedly contributed to their success. We are proud to say that all our graduates have secured employment, with 50% remaining in the state of West Virginia.”

The Department of Communication Disorders is home to a bachelor’s and master’s program and boasts a 100% pass rate on the 2021 Praxis Exam given to Speech Language Pathology students with scores well above the national average. This fall they have added a Speech-Language Pathology Assistant,(SLPA) program and an online leveling program.

You can watch a livestream of the ceremony at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream. For more information, contact Holland by e-mail at holland@marshall.edu.