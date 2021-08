Aug. 9 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONING MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-2 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 7, MAP 40, PARCELS 435, 436, 437, 439 AND 440

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE GRANT PROGRAM AWARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-56 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA M. CLEMENTS TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-58 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO RELOCATE MUSSELS AT THE PROPOSED MARINA SITE

Sponsored by: Councilman Duron Jackson

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-62 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AMENDING THE RULES OF COUNCIL TO PROHIBIT THE USE OF ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION DEVICES DURING COUNCIL MEETINGS

Sponsored by:(ASSIGNED PENDING COMMITTEE APPROVAL)





10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment