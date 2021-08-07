Most read
Aug. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03621
|08/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1237
|08/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|08/06/2021
|Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Helmet Required; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile; penalty.
|Closed
|HPD21-03619
|08/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03620
|08/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03618
|08/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1235
|08/06/2021
|Indecent Exposure; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03617
|08/06/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03616
|08/06/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1234
|08/06/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03614
|08/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03613
|08/06/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-03615
|08/06/2021
|child abuse creating risk of injury - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-03612
|08/06/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03611
|08/06/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03608
|08/06/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|VHPD21-03607
|08/06/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-03609
|08/06/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Open
|CCSO21-1233
|08/06/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03606
|08/06/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03610
|08/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03605
|08/06/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|AHPD21-03604
|08/06/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-03604
|08/06/2021
|Open
|AHPD21-03603
|08/06/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-03603
|08/06/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1232
|08/06/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-03602
|08/06/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|MPD21-0275
|08/06/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1231
|08/06/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03601
|08/06/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed