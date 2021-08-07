Aug. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-03621 08/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1237 08/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

08/06/2021 Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Helmet Required; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile; penalty. Closed

HPD21-03619 08/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-03620 08/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03618 08/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1235 08/06/2021 Indecent Exposure; Obstructing officer Closed

HPD21-03617 08/06/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-03616 08/06/2021 Grand Larceny Open

CCSO21-1234 08/06/2021 Open

HPD21-03614 08/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03613 08/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

HPD21-03615 08/06/2021 child abuse creating risk of injury - 1st & 2nd Offense Open

HPD21-03612 08/06/2021 Battery Open

HPD21-03611 08/06/2021 Open

HPD21-03608 08/06/2021 Deceased Person Open

VHPD21-03607 08/06/2021 Information Report Open

HPD21-03609 08/06/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Open

CCSO21-1233 08/06/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-03606 08/06/2021 Deceased Person Open

HPD21-03610 08/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-03605 08/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

AHPD21-03604 08/06/2021 Closed

VHPD21-03604 08/06/2021 Open

AHPD21-03603 08/06/2021 Closed

VHPD21-03603 08/06/2021 Open

CCSO21-1232 08/06/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

HPD21-03602 08/06/2021 B & E Auto Open

MPD21-0275 08/06/2021 Open

CCSO21-1231 08/06/2021 Domestic Battery Open