Aug. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, August 7, 2021 - 18:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03621 08/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1237 08/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
  08/06/2021 Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Helmet Required; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile; penalty. Closed
HPD21-03619 08/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-03620 08/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03618 08/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1235 08/06/2021 Indecent Exposure; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03617 08/06/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03616 08/06/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1234 08/06/2021   Open
HPD21-03614 08/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03613 08/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-03615 08/06/2021 child abuse creating risk of injury - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-03612 08/06/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-03611 08/06/2021   Open
HPD21-03608 08/06/2021 Deceased Person Open
VHPD21-03607 08/06/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-03609 08/06/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Open
CCSO21-1233 08/06/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03606 08/06/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-03610 08/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03605 08/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
AHPD21-03604 08/06/2021   Closed
VHPD21-03604 08/06/2021   Open
AHPD21-03603 08/06/2021   Closed
VHPD21-03603 08/06/2021   Open
CCSO21-1232 08/06/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-03602 08/06/2021 B & E Auto Open
MPD21-0275 08/06/2021   Open
CCSO21-1231 08/06/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-03601 08/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed